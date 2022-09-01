OFFERS
Thu, Sept. 01
Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Charity Golf Tourney is Sept. 10

Kingman Regional Medical Center will hold its 33rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 1, 2022 4:31 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center's 33rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament will take place at the Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, 1001 Gates Ave. in Kingman, on Saturday, Sept. 10 to benefit hospital programs.

There will be a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start. An awards ceremony will follow and lunch will be provided.

Each player's $100 entry fee includes green fees, cart, golf shirt and a goody bag with a towel and other prizes. The tourney will also include drawings, cash prizes and various challenges for golfers.

The tournament benefits the KRMC Joan and Diana Hospice Home and the KRMC Foundation's Catch It Early program. The hospice offers compassionate comfort care to people with limited life expectancy and support for their loved ones. Catch It Early provides screening mammograms to Mohave County women regardless of their ability to pay.

Sign up to participate at Cerbat Cliffs or contact Ben McGlothlin at 928-263-3873.

