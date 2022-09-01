OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Sept. 01
Missing Golden Valley man

Gregory Dennen (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: September 1, 2022 9:42 a.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY — Gregory Dennen, 62, of Golden Valley, is still missing after disappearing on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Dennen was last seen at his place of residence near Pima Drive and Dawson Drive in Golden Valley around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Dennen has a “diminished mental state” and is not able to return home without assistance, the sheriff’s office said.

Dennen is a white male with blue eyes, short blonde hair and facial stubble. He weighs around 170 pounds and is 5 feet 11 inches in height. He was last seen wearing pajama pants marked with minions and a grey shirt with “local crew” on the front left chest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact MCSO at 928-753-0753 and reference DR# 22-033379.

