Nonprofit sees feral cats continue to flood streets

KINGMAN – Local non-profit Feral Cat Warriors specializes in capturing and caring for feral cats, but they are seeing an increase that is stretching their resources.

President of Feral Cat Warriors Emily Steele Black said staff made up of volunteers has “hundreds” of cats in their care during the busy summer season. Whether the cats are in the animal shelter or in a foster home, getting them happy and healthy is a priority.

“This is the time of the year where we start to see the problem of the feral cats in our county,” Steele Black said. “They trickle in during the spring, but the end of summer is when we find ourselves with kittens and cats everywhere.”

This year staff has trapped, neutered and returned over 550 cats. Feral Cat Warriors gets animals healthy and spayed/neutered, and releases them where they were found. However, some cats are adopted and over 300 have found homes this year.

Steele Black said: “You can't trap and spay a mama cat and just leave her little four-week-old babies out there to fend for themselves, especially when they have a chance to have a life indoors.”

Steele Black said it’s important for cats to get spayed/neutered so the population doesn’t continue to grow when there are so many cats available.

“If there is one thing I could shout from the rooftops, it's this: You are not truly rescuing if you allow an animal out of your care without spay or neuter,” Steele Black said. “We will not let one kitten go until we know it's spayed or neutered, or with a reputable rescue that practices the same thing.”

While cats and kittens flood the animal shelter each year, Feral Cat Warriors staff has especially noticed their community impact this year. With the animal shelter overflowing, the non-profit helps to take the weight off of the shelter.

“There is not much demand for feral cats, so we like to try to keep them where they are comfortable. But, sometimes we get a nice cat that someone just abandoned, and we usually adopt it out into a home,” Steele Black said.

Steele Black has also made an impact on community members' lives. Recently, a litter of kittens with neurological issues came into her care. After beating the odds, Oak, the smallest kitten and the only one in his litter to survive, became an emotional support animal for a woman who lost her son.

Staff sees an array of health issues when cats are rescued, but often finds respiratory issues and stomatitis, which includes mouth and teeth issues. Medical care has the biggest financial burden.

Like most of the country, the lack of veterinarians makes it hard for cats to be adopted or released at a fast pace. Steele Black said waitlists are months long, and sometimes staff has to turn cats away because they don’t have the resources.

“The vets can't keep up. We could spay and neuter hundreds each week and we still wouldn't be able to keep up,” Steele Black said.

The volunteer-based organization works tirelessly to trap, feed and care for feral cats. While the job is rewarding, a lot of pain also comes with it when cats don’t make it.

“I spend my nights crying for the ones who don't make it. I want to save them all, and I can't,” Steele Black said. “That's one thing I would change. If I just had magic powers, I would heal them all.”

Steele Black said staff will take everything they can get from those seeking to donate. Whether it’s food, toys, beds or money, Feral Cat Warriors is always in need of tools to help keep cats comfortable. Main needs include dry cat and kitten food, litter and cans of mackerel in water or oil.

Steele Black is also looking for a vehicle to transport large quantities of animals to the vet.

Feral Cat Warriors Treasurer Madison Miller said she got involved when she was directed to the organization when she sought help for a cat she found with a degloved, or skinless, tail. While Miller never caught that cat, she rescued others and paid for their medical needs.

However, she sees that cat with the degloved, healed tail from time to time and remembers why she started helping cats.

“Rescue is hard on you. It's tiring, draining and can be physically difficult as well. When I get down and wonder what am I doing here, I either see that degloved tail cat and remember why I started or someone brings me an ill or injured cat that needs me,” Miller said.



For more information or to become involved with Feral Cat Warriors call 865-217-6532. To donate visit https://bit.ly/3efV1eg. Checks can be made out to “Feral Cat Warriors” and mailed to 1308 Stockton Hill Road Suite A PMB 505, Kingman, Arizona, 86401.

“If you can't donate, foster. If you can't foster, donate,” Steele Black said. “If you want to be a big supporter in another way, go adopt one of these beautiful homeless little souls.”