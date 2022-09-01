OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Sept. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Louise Botts

Louise Botts

Louise Botts

Originally Published: September 1, 2022 2:39 p.m.

Our beloved mother “Mama,” grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister and aunt peacefully earned her wings and joined her husband Phillip “Red” Botts on Aug. 29, 2022 with her daughters by her side. Missing Red every day, Mama rejoiced in the thought of joining Daddy.

The family moved to Kingman in 1955 where Mama then lived most of her life. She worked much of her life in law enforcement as a 911 dispatcher and jailer in the basement of the courthouse followed by both our parents becoming juvenile detention officers. Prior to retirement, they finished their working days together at the Nevada Club in Laughlin where she worked in finance.

Prior to Daddy’s death in 2003, retirement brought them many camping trips and lots of travel to visit family. They enjoyed a rich and loving life together. She cherished her family and spending time with them. In her last years all she wanted was family time. She took several trips to Texas to visit her dearly loved sisters and brother, Georgia Fay Brisbin, Robert McCallick and Alice Brooks.

She is survived by Vickie Kress (Jim), Rhonda Mulligan, Allene Mong (Russell) and Dena Botts; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service is planned.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the hospice service of their choice.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State