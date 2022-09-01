Obituary | Louise Botts

Our beloved mother “Mama,” grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister and aunt peacefully earned her wings and joined her husband Phillip “Red” Botts on Aug. 29, 2022 with her daughters by her side. Missing Red every day, Mama rejoiced in the thought of joining Daddy.

The family moved to Kingman in 1955 where Mama then lived most of her life. She worked much of her life in law enforcement as a 911 dispatcher and jailer in the basement of the courthouse followed by both our parents becoming juvenile detention officers. Prior to retirement, they finished their working days together at the Nevada Club in Laughlin where she worked in finance.



Prior to Daddy’s death in 2003, retirement brought them many camping trips and lots of travel to visit family. They enjoyed a rich and loving life together. She cherished her family and spending time with them. In her last years all she wanted was family time. She took several trips to Texas to visit her dearly loved sisters and brother, Georgia Fay Brisbin, Robert McCallick and Alice Brooks.



She is survived by Vickie Kress (Jim), Rhonda Mulligan, Allene Mong (Russell) and Dena Botts; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.



A private graveside service is planned.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the hospice service of their choice.