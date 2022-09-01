Preps preview: Kingman High School hosts Kingman Academy

KINGMAN – It’s a full weekend of high school football in Kingman. Lee Williams will open its season at home against Lake Havasu at 7 p.m. today, while Kingman High School will host cross-town rival Kingman Academy at 4 p.m. in a rare Saturday afternoon matchup.

Lee Williams is attempting to make the Class 4A playoffs for a second straight year and improve on an 8-4 record, this time under first-year head coach Stevann Brown. They beat Havasu 28-21 last season.

Class 3A Kingman is looking to improve to 3-0 on the year when they host the Tigers Saturday. New coach Trent Graff’s Bulldogs beat Odyssey Institute 30-21 and blanked River Valley 44-0.

Academy is 1-1 under new coach Sean Windecker, and hopes to avenge a 68-0 loss to the Bulldogs last season.