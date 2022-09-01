Rants and Raves | Sept. 2, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants–and–raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

KAOL collects 2,500 pairs of socks for needy – Good job!

McConnell is failing conservative Republicans rant – Actually, for once, McConnell is speaking the truth. There is a lack of quality Republican Senate candidates. I mean, come on, Dr. Oz? Election deniers?

Christine Flowers column: Student loan forgiveness shifts money to the wealthy – What Ms. Flowers ignores are the hundreds of thousands of NOT wealthy people who will find relief in this program, and will be able to start families and afford a home. This article is short-sighted.

Containers no hindrance at border - Ducey is all show with a bizarre plan like this. Immigration is complex and requires real solutions. Walls and cruelty won’t change anything.

Lost hikers discovered, 1 deceased – Sad end to a familiar story. Take plenty of water, stay together, stay on the trail.