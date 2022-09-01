OFFERS
Registration opens for Mohave Community College’s GED classes

Students can enroll in-person or online for MCC's for fall registration. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 1, 2022 4:47 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, September 1, 2022 5:40 PM

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College is now offering fall registration at all MCC campuses for GED classes that begin Monday, Oct. 17.

Students can enroll in in-person or online, and take preparation courses for the GED test subjects through the PreCollege Studies Department, according to an MCC news release.

Registration and orientation must be completed prior to scheduling classes.

To begin the registration process and to sign up for an orientation, contact Dennis LeForce at dleforce@mohave.edu or 928-692-3089.

Flexible class options are designed to help learners attain their high school equivalency credentials while maintaining work and personal commitments.

Online class options were initiated in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and will remain an option for learners seeking full remote GED preparation.

“Earning a GED credential can have a life-changing impact on learners. GED grads can make, on average, $9,000 more per year than individuals without a high school credential,” MCC wrote.

There are more than 20 million GED graduates worldwide, and nearly all employers and colleges accept the GED credential.

People interested in learning more about the GED credential and preparation courses can contact:

– Kingman: Dennis LeForce at 928-692-3089 dleforce@mohave.edu.

– Bullhead City: Susan Eaton at 928-704-4372 or seaton@mohave.edu.

– Lake Havasu City: Jenna Felish at 928-302-5341 or jfelish@mohave.edu.

– North Mohave: Susan Foster at 928-391-2340 or sfoster@mohave.edu.

Fore more information about the PreCollege Studies Department at Mohave Community College, visit Mohave.edu/college-prep-courses.

