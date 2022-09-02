High temperatures and slight chances of showers in the Kingman area

KINGMAN – Temperatures will remain high, and there’s now a 20% chance of thunderstorms or showers in the Kingman area on Friday, Sept. 2 and a 30% chance of rain on Saturday, Sept. 3, according to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas.

High temperatures are expected to meet or surpass the century mark through Tuesday, topping out at about 102 degrees on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Overnight lows will be in the low- to mid-70s.

It will be windy on Friday, with southwest winds of 8 to 13 mph and gusts to 18 mph, according to the weather service.