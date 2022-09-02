OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Sept. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

High temperatures and slight chances of showers in the Kingman area

Originally Published: September 2, 2022 9:23 a.m.

KINGMAN – Temperatures will remain high, and there’s now a 20% chance of thunderstorms or showers in the Kingman area on Friday, Sept. 2 and a 30% chance of rain on Saturday, Sept. 3, according to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas.

High temperatures are expected to meet or surpass the century mark through Tuesday, topping out at about 102 degrees on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Overnight lows will be in the low- to mid-70s.

It will be windy on Friday, with southwest winds of 8 to 13 mph and gusts to 18 mph, according to the weather service.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State