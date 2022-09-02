KAOL volleyball team beats Parker 3-0

Kingman Academy 3, Parker 0

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School girls volleyball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 3-0 win over visiting Parker in their home opener on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The Lady Tigers won by set scores of 25-18, 25-20, 25-14 to remain unbeaten under head coach Annette McCord.

Academy will play at cross-town rival Kingman High School at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Paradise Honors 3, Lee Williams 2

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls volleyball team dropped its season-opener to visiting Paradise Honors High School on Monday, Aug. 29.

The Lady Volunteers lost the first set 25-17, but got even in the second set with a 25-13 win then went ahead 2-1 by carrying the third set 25-20. Paradise forced a fifth and final set with a narrow 26-24 win in the fourth set, then outlasted Lee Williams 15-13 in the tiebreaker.

Coach Riley Blake’s squad returns to action on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. at Lake Havasu High School.

Paradise Honors improved to 1-1 for the season.

Kingman 3, Seligman 1

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School girls volleyball team under head coach Brianna Cathers opened its season with a 3-1 win over visiting Seligman on Wednesday, Aug. 31. No other information was reported by the team to the Miner or on AZPreps365, the Arizona Interscholastic Association web portal.

Mohave Accelerated 3, Kingman 0

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to visiting Mohave Accelerated on Thursday, Sept. 1. Mohave Accelerated improved to 2-0, while Kingman slipped to 1-1 for the season.

No other information was reported by the team to the Miner or on AZPreps365, the Arizona Interscholastic Association web portal.

