Three men arrested for alleged theft of catalytic converters

From left is Brent John Gordon, Daryl Dean Hatchard and George Joseph Todd. (MCSO photos)

Originally Published: September 2, 2022 12:19 p.m.

MOHAVE VALLEY — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three men in relation to the alleged theft of catalytic converters.

On July 25, deputies responded to a storage facility in the 4100 block of Arcadia Lane in Fort Mohave in reference to multiple catalytic converter thefts and vehicle burglaries, according to an MCSO news release. Management at the facility informed deputies that approximately nine vehicles being stored at the facility had catalytic converters stolen and an additional 10 vehicles/RVs had been broken into.

Deputies began to investigate the incident and suspect vehicle descriptions were identified. An Attempt to Locate was sent out to local agencies in relation to the investigation. On Thursday, Sept. 1 the Fort Mojave Tribal Police Department located one of the suspect vehicles related to this incident traveling on Highway 95 in Mohave Valley.

Tribal officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and contacted the driver, Daryl Dean Hatchard, 58, of Mohave Valley. Deputies and detectives with MCSO responded and contacted Hatchard, then responded to Hatchard's residence in the 1800 Block of Laguna Road in Mohave Valley. There they contacted Brent John Gordon, 37, and George Joseph Todd, 52, both of Mohave Valley.

According to law enforcement, evidence was located in a travel trailer that the individuals reside in that connects them to the crime. A confession was also obtained allegedly obtained.

All three suspects were booked into the Mohave County jail on suspicion of felony charges of burglary, theft and trafficking stolen property. The case is still actively being investigated.

