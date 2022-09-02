OFFERS
Trump search inventory released, reveals new details on docs

FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found empty folders marked with classified banners. Trump has his wife Melania are shown departing Washington after his term had expired. (White House file photo/Public domain)

ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 2, 2022 10:11 a.m.

WASHINGTON - FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Florida home last month found empty folders marked with classified banners, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department on Friday.

The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from an office and a storage room at Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search. Though the inventory does not describe any of the documents, it shows the extent to which classified information — including material at the top-secret level — was kept in boxes and containers at the home and commingled among newspapers, magazines, clothing and other personal items.

The Justice Department has said there was no secure space at Mar-a-Lago for such sensitive government secrets, and has opened a criminal investigation focused on their retention there and on what it says were efforts in the last several months to obstruct that probe.

The inventory shows that 43 empty folders with classified banners were taken from a box or container at the office, along with an additional 28 empty folders labeled as “Return to Staff Secretary” or military aide. Empty folders of that nature were also found in a storage closet.

It is not clear from the inventory list why any of the folders were empty or what might have happened to any of the documents inside.

