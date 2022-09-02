Two Kingman High School students allegedly intended to harm 14 classmates

KINGMAN — Two Kingman High School students were charged with making a terroristic threat, a class three felony, after allegedly making a list of classmates they intended to harm.

According to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office news release, during the course of the investigation, detectives identified two students, a 14 year-old-female and a 15-year-old female, that were found to have been allegedly plotting a shooting. The two students were immediately suspended from school pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The Kingman High School school resource officer notified MCSO detectives on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and they began an investigation into the allegations. Interviews with applicable students were conducted on Wednesday and Thursday. Deputies provided additional security on Thursday.

According to law enforcement, the investigation revealed that the two students had relationship issues and stated they had been bullied by some of the students, which they allegedly intended on fatally wounding. Although the manner was not specific, the intent was, according to law enforcement.

The two students had allegedly comprised a list of students they intended to cause harm to, MCSO wrote in the release. The list was later recovered from one of the students and had the names of 14 students they allegedly intended to target. The parents of those students were immediately contacted and advised of the threat.

At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives arrested the two juveniles involved. They were both charged with making a terrorist threat, a class 3 felony, and booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Facility.

“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has a zero-tolerance stance against any threat or disruption to our educational facilities, their students or their faculty,” MCSO wrote.