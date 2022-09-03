OFFERS
Chloride's Old Miner’s Day planned

Old Miners’ Day will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 15 in the historic mining village of Chloride. (Photo by Joshua Noble, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3uHtu9d)

Old Miners' Day will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 15 in the historic mining village of Chloride. (Photo by Joshua Noble, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3uHtu9d)

Originally Published: September 3, 2022 5:58 p.m.

CHLORIDE – The historic mining community of Chloride will honor the miners who found silver, gold and other precious minerals in the Cerbat Mountains near town.

“On Saturday, Oct. 15 for the 46th year residents and visitors will make Old Miners’ Day fun for the entire family,” the Chloride Events Committee said.

Activities will include a horseshoe tournament, parade, gunfights, vendors, a bow and arrow demonstration, panning for gold and more.

Murals artist Roy Purcell is parade grand marshal. To join the parade contact Angie at 626-483-4571 or Jeannie at 928-565-9777. There are vendor spots at Mineshaft Market (928-565-4888.)

