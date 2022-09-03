The City of Kingman issued 14 business licenses in the week ending Sept. 1

Kingman issued the following business licenses the week ending Sept. 1:

– CGMJ Business Solutions LLC: 2240 Comanche Drive, Kingman; consultant

– Kingman Jiu Jitsu: 3531 N. Bond St., Kingman; fitness & training

– Take Pride Landscaping: 2014 Gates Ave., landscaping/ lawn care

– Southern Tire Mart, LLC: 3525 Bank St. N., Kingman; tire sales/roadside service

– Four Conrners Petroleum, LLC: 21135 W. Chuckwagon Lane, Kingman; construction

– Twisted Feather Jewelry: 2521 Crozier Ave., Kingman; jewelry

– October Transport LLC DBA Hauling with F: 3125 Suffock Ave., Kingman; cleaning services

– Josh and Kerry’s Fun Zone: 2521 Mullen Drive, Kingman; party rentals

– Ryan’s Drywall Services & Finishes: 3531 Regal Drive, Kingman; contractor

– Powur PBC: 2683 Via De La Valle Suite 321G, Del Mar, California; contractor

– B.A.R. Creations: 3315 El Tovar Ave., Kingman; jewelry

– Vintage Stitching: 1943 E. Fortuna Court, Kingman; sewing

– Hope and Health Hub: 3464 S. Branding Iron Lane, Kingman; counseling services

– C & C Custom Builders, LLC: 7588 W. Vandergriff Drive, Kingman; construction