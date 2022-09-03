Downtown Kingman rides through economic waves

KINGMAN – Local downtown small businesses are feeling the impact of inflation, but have been dealing with uncertainty for years.

Despite the wish for the COVID-19 pandemic to be fully over, small businesses in Kingman are continuing to adapt to the uncertain economy while meeting the needs of their customers.

Pete Jaramillo, owner of Shady Grove Records at 209 E. Beale St., said he opened just months before the pandemic hit, which equipped him to handle the evolving economy.

“Our business is kind of strange because we’ve always been in the face of adversity,” Jaramillo said.

Selling a wide variety of records and CDs, Jaramillo builds his business based on what his customers want. He recognizes his business does not provide products that people need, such as food, but he still has a customer base that wants music.

“We’ve learned a lot real fast about how to change with what’s going on and to try and meet our customer base and maintain our customers’ needs,” Jaramillo said.

To help alleviate the pressure of inflation, staff is purchasing more vintage records and records requested by customers. New records being produced are costing more to make, which makes it harder for Shady Grove Record customers to afford.

“New stuff has gone up. When you already have a very slim margin on something and that price increases by 30% and you have a 30% profit margin on that, there’s no way people will want to pay that much,” Jaramillo said.

Jaramillo said he is working with other downtown businesses to promote one another. He also said they’re offering sales throughout the holiday season to get more people into the shop and downtown.

“We’re trying to find as much inventory as we can to provide people with stuff they might possibly want,” Jaramillo said. “We’re gonna run a lot of sales and get people to spend their holiday dollars here as opposed to with big corporations.”

Leah Burkhart, owner of Gracie’s Vintage at 209 N. 4th St., said gas has been the biggest expense she’s noticed. To fill her vintage shop, she attends a lot of estate and yard sales, which often requires her to travel.

While she’s noticed people shopping less, it hasn’t severely impacted her business. She credited her regular customers and Gen Z customers for valuing her business.

“Right before COVID-19 I had a big influx of young people and that really helped,” Burkhart said. “Makes me feel old, but I love that they love everything I love.”

Decades of jewelry, clothes and knick knacks continue to sell despite the changing economy. She expects the holiday season, particularly Halloween, to be like previous years and bring in more foot traffic.

Burkhart is also the only one who works at Gracie’s Vintage, so if she has a hard month it falls back on her, not on staff.

“I think people are just a little more aware of their spending, and obviously nothing here is a necessity. I mean, it is,” Burkhart said with a laugh.

Peggy Moore owns a Farm Stand Foods that specializes in a variety of home-cooked and baked goods. As a vendor at 66 Market Place at 424 E. Beale St., Moore continues to see customers come in for her products.

She said she feels more secure with her business since people will always need food. “You don’t feel as guilty buying food,” Moore said. “It’s something that’s going in your body; it’s something you’re giving your kids.”

Raised by a grandmother who lived through the Great Depression, Moore said she feels equipped to handle varying food and product prices, and hopefully teach others to do the same. She’s considering hosting classes on how to make household staples that can save people money in the long run.

“I would love to help people that are trying to get started,” Moore said as she shared how easy it is to make soap, cheese and pasta.

While business is persistent, Moore has had to raise prices on her soups, jellies and jams to match the grocery store costs. She also worries about potential food shortages, such as flour due to Ukraine’s wheat production and the impact the crisis will have on the overall market. “I just try to stay economical,” Moore said. “But I won’t change the quality.”