Kingman's 44th annual Andy Award nominees announced

KINGMAN – The 44th annual Andy Awards is slated to celebrate the Kingman community.

The nominations are now in the hands of the judges and results will be announced the week ending Sept. 9.

The awards dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 at Beale Celebrations located at 201 N. 4th St. in Kingman.

According to a Kingman Chamber of Commerce news release, the nominations are scored individually, returned and tallied for a final score. The top three in each category will be announced and invited to the dinner.

The public is welcome to attend. Tickets cost $35 and are available at the Chamber of Commerce office or at www.kingmanchamber.com. This year's event will be emceed by previous lifetime achiever Jean Bishop and Chair of the Board Rita Zumwalt.

Dinner is catered by Siren’s Café and will be a TexMex style meal with green chile pork and chicken. The dress code is Western.

Business of the Year nominees include Frozen Yogurt Island, Hope Haven Assisted Living Home, Mandarin Orchid House, Phoenix Truck Driving School and Pitchfork Market.

Citizen of the Year nominees include Anita McKenzie-White, Annie Meredith, Art Stiers, Bowie Tefft, Butch and Chris Meriwether, Cherie Bourlier, Coleen Kirby, Courtney Martzen, Deana Nelson, Elizabeth Buckingham, Wayne M. Hollis and Yvonne Cossio.

Educator of the Year nominees include Christinah Curtis, Erin Schreurs, Shelley Oestmann, Stephanie Roundy, Visha Abraham, Mrs. Slate and Mrs. Wisely.

Lifetime Achiever nominees include Annie Meredith, Butch and Chris Meriwether, Dan Messersmith, Krystal Burge and Susan McAlpine.

Public Service Award nominees include Annie Meredith, Mike Cobb, Tami Ursenbach, Terrie Naylor and Yvonne Cossio.

Organization of the Year nominees include Annie’s Art Attic, Arizona Youth Partnership, Golden Valley Cactus Cleaners, Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, Kingman Care, Senior Companion Program, The Southwest Institute and VFW Post 3516.

Student of the Year nominees include Brook Forsse, Douglas Campbell, Lanie Dela Pena, Levi Cortez, Matthew Osterman, Sophia Meredith and Tashema Harrison.

Most Improved Commercial Property nominees include Horizon Community Bank and Liquid Bistro.