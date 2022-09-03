Lee Williams: Volunteers fall 38-20 in Kingman

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School Volunteers opened their football season at home on Friday, Sept. 2 against the Lake Havasu Knights. An impressive showing through the air wasn’t enough to propel the young Vols’ squad to victory, falling 38-20 in a game that at times was much closer than the scoreboard would suggest.

The Vols received to start the game and wasted no time moving the ball down the field from their own 25-yard line courtesy of big plays through the air behind senior quarterback Troy Edwards.

Four minutes into the first quarter and first possession near the Knights’ 40-yard line, Edwards connected with sophomore Thomas Doxtader for the first Lee Williams touchdown of the season.

The Vols’ defense was up next, limiting the Knights’ opportunities through the air as well as on the ground. While Lake Havasu would eventually put together a drive that saw them reach the Lee Williams’ side of the field, the defense held and forced a turnover on downs.

Edwards and his receiving squad, including Doxtader and junior Devin White, saw more success through the air on the second drive of the game. Lee Williams was forced to punt after a few completed passes, however, that punt pinned the Knights near their own 10-yard line to close out the first quarter.

From there, the punts continued. Unable to escape from their red zone, Lake Havasu punted from their own 12-yard line to give Lee Williams solid field position. But a noticeable increase in pressure in the backfield posed problems for both the Vols’ running and passing games, resulting in another punt.

It was on their next drive that the Knights would would light up the scoreboard, taking the ball to the house on a run that started from within their own 20. That brought the score to 6-6, thanks to back-to-back blocked extra points, with a little less than eight minutes to go in the second quarter.

After punting on the subsequent drive, the Vols were back on offense courtesy of an interception by White, one of the Vols’ many two-way players. Lee Williams ran with that momentum, scoring on a pass from near midfield and taking the lead 14-6 with less than five minutes remaining in the first half.

But a clean two-minute drill from the Knights landed them in the end zone with only 21 seconds remaining in the second quarter. That brought the score to 14-13 Lee Williams going into the locker room.

While Lake Havasu’s first trip down the field of the second half seemed like it would end with six points, the Volunteers defense put a stop to the drive at the last minute by forcing a turnover. The Vols were unable to capitalize on the drive and the same can be said for all subsequent drives for both teams in the third quarter.

The next points in the contest would come at the beginning of the fourth quarter when a Lake Havasu pass went the distance. That gave Lake Havasu a 19-14 lead with only 10 seconds having gone by in the fourth quarter. The Vols were then forced to punt on the next drive with only a little more than six minutes remaining.

The Knights were back in the end zone a minute later, increasing their lead to 11 points, 25-14, with less than five minutes left in the contest. But the Vols weren’t finished with the end zone, either, as another completion would make its way to the end zone for another six points. After a failed two-point conversion, the Vols were back within five points, 25-20, with three minutes remaining.

The Knights then scored two touchdowns in those three minutes, bringing the final score to 38-20.

“We’re a very young ball club,” said Lee Williams head coach Stevann Brown. “We have five brand-new offensive linemen from last year, and on the offense we have six sophomores playing. There’s a lot of youth and there’s a lot of young mindsets and new mindsets with new players. We’ll clean up some of those little miscues, and that’s all tonight was, a bunch of little miscues. When we fine tune those things, a team like this that we played tonight, we’ll have a better match up going on later in the season.”

Brown called Lake Havasu a “talented, well-coached ball club” that executed at a high level Friday night.

“Our side of things, offense and defense, we didn’t execute,” he said. “That’s something that runs this game from peewee to the NFL; if you don’t execute, you’re not going to win. We will be better, we watch film tomorrow, we’ll fix what we need to and then we have Wickenburg next Friday and the Earth keeps revolving.”