Letter | Keep library parking for library patrons

Recently, I attempted to pick up a book at the Mohave County Library in Kingman. Not one parking space was available.

I asked the desk librarian if a special event was occurring at the library that day. I learned that there was a game at Centennial Park, and that many of the attendees had chosen to park in the library parking lot.

Apparently, this has been an ongoing problem for some time with no ideal solution.

In the interest of courteousness and consideration for library patrons, I would invite game attendees to take a little more time to seek out available parking spaces in Centennial Park, many of which were vacant that day. Another option would be to park along Burbank Street.

Thoughtful actions such as these will benefit everyone in the long run.

Anne Dorre

Kingman