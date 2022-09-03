Mohave County homeless vets need housing

KINGMAN – Mohave County is home to the largest number of homeless veterans in the Balance of State Continuum of Care, according to state records. County officials are hoping to address that problem with vouchers to get homeless vets off the streets, and into homes in Mohave County.

The Mohave County Community Services Department is now planning to pursue 60 Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which will be contingent on a letter of support from the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled next week to vote on whether to approve a registration of interest for those vouchers on the county’s behalf.

Department of Housing and Urban Development officials announced in mid-August the issuance of about $79 million in funding for the VASH program, which is expected to provide about 8,500 vouchers to veterans nationwide.

The money will be awarded based on geographic need, based on data gathered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Registrations of Interest for the program must be submitted before midnight on Sept. 16.

According to Mohave County records, the Community Services Department now serves 195 previously homeless veterans as of this week.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to approve the county’s registration of interest for the VASH program, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.