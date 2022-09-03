Mohave Museum to present program at Kingman library Sept. 17

KINGMAN – Mohave Museum of History and Arts will present a program titled “The Importance of Local History and the Power of Community Heritage.”

The event will be held at the Mohave County Library Kingman branch at 3269 N. Burbank St. from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Museum curator Leah Stagg “will be focusing on the often-difficult balance between the personal nature of local memory and the facts of history,” according to a news release. “Ms. Stagg will discuss the importance of each, and how their symbiotic relationship is actually what makes local history so crucial to the larger narrative.”

There will also be discussion on research resources and ways those interested can delve into local and/or family history.

The event is suitable for all ages. There is no charge to attend.