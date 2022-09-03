Mohave Republican Forum meeting to focus on education

KINGMAN – The public is invited to the September meeting of the Mohave Republican Forum, which will focus on education.

The meeting is set for Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. with gust speakers Hobart Wehir discussing the establishment of a Hillsdale College Charter School in Kingman, and Roger Cox, KUSD School Board candidate. Both will take questions.

Wehir will be speaking and answering questions regarding his reasons for starting Hillsdale College Charter School, the progress he has made, and what impact he believes a Hillsdale College Charter School will have in the community. According to organizers, the curriculum will give students a “love of America and incorporate Christian values, with such being taught by more conservative teachers.”

Cox will address what he considers current issues and decisions made by the KUSD board and the impact these decisions will have on schools. He will also address other matters he considers to be of importance, goals he will seek to achieve if he is elected to KUSD School Board, and the reasons why he is qualified for the position.

The meeting is at the Golden Corral restaurant at 3580 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. After going through the cashier, go to the meeting room to the left where you can help yourself to a buffet selection.



The meeting room should be available by or before 4 p.m. and the meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. There is an admission charge of $2 per person to assist with the meeting costs.

An early bird special price is available for those arriving and paying for their meals prior to 4 p.m.

For reservations, which are requested and helpful, or for further information, contact Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771 or basingerreb@gmail.com, or Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143 or gs2007info@yahoo.com.