New Kingman vice mayor may be appointed

The City of Kingman has had a vice mayor vacancy ever since Mayor Ken Watkins was appointed from vice mayor to mayor last month with the resignation of former Mayor Jen Miles. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: September 3, 2022 6:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has had a vice mayor vacancy ever since Mayor Ken Watkins was appointed from vice mayor to mayor last month with the resignation of former Mayor Jen Miles.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. in council chambers Kingman City Council may appoint a vice mayor to fill the vacancy. According to the agenda, the council is permitted to appoint a vice mayor in December after a general election or when a vacancy occurs.

Council will also decide whether to appoint someone to fill the council seat that will be vacant if a current council member fills the vice mayor seat. Names of individuals who may fill the seats were not part of the agenda.

Council will also decide whether to adopt a notice of intent to increase water capacity fees and set a public hearing. Council approved new water and wastewater capacity fees in November 2021.

The water capacity fees fund expansion for infrastructure and the wastewater capacity fees pay for future projects and the annual debt service.

The Grace Neal Sewer Main interceptor line was not included in the original capacity fee report or calculation, so city staff has proposed a modification. The proposed increase was not available on the agenda. When adopted in 2021, the total impact for an average single-family residential unit that connects to the water and wastewater system within city limits was to increase by 3.8% or $151.

Council will vote on whether to approve a letter of support to create an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area for the Hualapai Basin Aquifer.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources scheduled a public hearing for Tuesday, Sept. 20. Council will determine if they will cancel their meeting that Tuesday due to the public hearing.

According to a report from the U.S. Geological Survey, Kingman’s groundwater supply from the Hualapai Groundwater Basin could vanish within the next 100 years if steps aren’t taken to halt future agricultural expansion.

Council will also hear reports on the Kingman Municipal Airport Dross Site, the Rancho Santa Fe and Kingman Crossing project, recreation and Proposition 415.

