Obituary | Brenda Mueller and Frank “Corky” Mueller

Brenda passed away Oct. 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas from complications from the COVID-19 virus. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family. She lived life to the fullest every day, and never hesitated to talk to a stranger or help people from all walks of life. She was selfless, compassionate, gentle and strong, and will be missed by all.

Corky passed away April 17, 2022 in Kingman, Arizona peacefully in the comfort of his family’s home. He was selfless and served as a decorated law enforcement officer for the Arizona Highway Patrol for over 20 years. He loved cooking for others and the companionship of his dachshund.



Brenda and Corky were married for 58 years. They were both devout Christians and cherished by all those that knew them. They loved their family deeply: three sons, Frosty Mueller (Stephanie) of Phoenix, Arizona; Wally Mueller (Lisa) of Kingman, Arizona, and Fritz Mueller (Kirstie) of Wickenburg, Arizona; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



There will be a Memorial Service at the Desert Church of Christ, 2345 Gordon Drive, Kingman, Arizona on Sept. 10, 2022 at 1 p.m.