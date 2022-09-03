Owens serves Bishop, Mohave County District 4

KINGMAN – Linda Owens has only worked for Mohave County since 2021. A phone call from Supervisor Jean Bishop sealed the deal fairly quickly. The two knew each other and shared a camaraderie that made it easy for the supervisor to ask Owens to step in as a replacement for her prior assistant who took a job with another county supervisor.

Owens carries the title of District 4 Executive Assistant to Supervisor Bishop, and she says she thoroughly enjoys her job.

Owens says her job is “exhilarating and very interesting.”

She works with the public and local government learning about many facets of the county and community. Her tasks include staying busy with multiple administrative duties, working on budgets, attending many government meetings, and getting to know the area’s leaders personally.

Regarding her boss, Owens says she believes “she’s just really an active person in the community, who really appreciates her constituents,” adding “she grew up here, has a great sense of humor, and she’s a dog lover like I am.”

Owens moved to the Kingman area from Los Angeles in 1989 with her husband wanting to join up with other members of his family. It was a bit of a culture shock as she had been working in the fashion industry in LA, specializing in men’s wear.

“I found Mohave County so much slower, of course. And I did need to adjust,” she says.

That adjustment came in short order, and she grew to love her surroundings. She soon began a new career in healthcare in the community and then in the year 2000, she became a pharmacy administrator, working in that position for 17 years before retiring from the field.

Then, a new opportunity opened in 2017 and she started and owned her own business, which she called Kingman Party Rentals. It sounds fun, but, it was especially hard work lugging around and setting up tables and chairs. (She says the balloons were a kick, though.)

Accepting the county job with Bishop, the business was sold to a younger couple with satisfaction on both sides.

Owens has remained active in the community since 2000 with The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce as an ambassador. She is also a past president of Soroptimist of Kingman and the Community Service Chairperson of the Route 66 Rotary Club. Still keeping busy, she is Chair of the Festival of the Arts, held on Mother’s Day weekend, which raises money for charity, especially children’s learning programs.



Owens has five grown children and, she says, Tim is her “wonderful“ husband.

The couple has an adopted a sweet, mixed-breed dog named Lacey in their home. She’s a collie/lab, adopted directly from the county’s animal shelter. “They have so many wonderful dogs there waiting for a good home,” Owens says.

Owens says she is highly content in her present life. “I’m glad I made the decision to come and work for the county and Supervisor Bishop. I find the work here fun and exciting, and it’s a great feeling helping the constituents. I understand more about government every day,” she says.

Owens says Bishop is leaving her supervisor position in 2024 and Owens will walk out that same door with her.

“I can retire in 2024 knowing I’ve contributed considerably to the community where I live,” she says. “I think that makes it all pretty worthwhile. I am truly honored and humbled to be able to serve in my position.”

