Rants and Raves | Sept. 4, 2022

Originally Published: September 3, 2022 5:34 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Kingman Academy of Learning collects socks for needy – Thank you, Kingman Academy of Learning for collecting socks for the less fortunate in our community. What a wonderful lesson to teach young people. Good job.

Sen. Mark Kelly talks with Kingman veterans about housing and medical care – Mark Kelly seems to be one of only a few members of Congress that are still concerned about the welfare of veterans.

Kingman child sick but happy – Hoping Carter Sorensen is soon home and recovered from Las Vegas Children’s Hospital. God bless you and your mother during this trying time.

Prep preview: Kingman High School faces Kingman Academy – Whoever scheduled this football game for 4 p.m. Saturday wasn’t thinking. It’s going to be 100 or more degrees out there! These are high school kids, not professional athletes.

Response to “until a store like Costco” rant – The corporation decides if a new location will come to Kingman using specific criteria to guarantee a revenue amount and minimal loss. This includes new restaurants, and specialty grocery stores. The Kingman Economic Development manager does not make these decisions.

