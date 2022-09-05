OFFERS
2 men rescued from flash flood in Golden Valley

Two men were rescued in Golden Valley on Sunday after their pickup truck became stuck in a flooded wash. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 5, 2022 1:48 p.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY (AP) — Two men have been rescued after the pickup truck they were in was swept away by a flash flood in the northwestern Arizona city of Golden Valley, according to authorities.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said a 64-year-old man called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to report he and his passenger were stranded after driving into a running wash.

A severe thunderstorm had hit the area about an hour earlier.

The caller told authorities that the truck had been swept off a road and was surrounded by water.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene along with county search and rescue personnel and an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter.

Authorities said the two men were rescued from the truck and taken out of danger.

The names of the men weren’t immediately available Monday.

