OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Sept. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district

A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 5, 2022 12:09 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district.

Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August primary in District 22's Senate seat. The heavily Democratic district covers parts of Glendale and Phoenix, Avondale and Tolleson and drew no Republicans.

Espinoza said he has accepted a job with the Salt River Project in community and government relations. He owns a restaurant in Tolleson and has served four terms in the House.

The unexpected resignation means a write-in candidacy is the only option for filling the seat through the election.

Andrade said he had heard during the primary that Espinoza was considering taking the job, and said he was “very disappointed” to hear that he had quit.

“He wasn't true to the voters, knowing that he was going to do this," he said. “It shows this isn't the type of leadership we need, where you deceived the voters into thinking you're working for your community when in reality you're working for your self-interest.”

Andrade said he is considering his options and has not decided if he will mount a write-in campaign.

Although the Legislature is not in session, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will name a temporary replacement who will serve the remainder of Espinoza's term, which ends in early January when the new Legislature is sworn in. By law, that person must be a Democrat.

Before running for his House seat, Espinoza served 14 years on the Tolleson city council. Andrade is a locomotive engineer.

Both were first elected in 2014 and were forced by term limits to leave the House.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State