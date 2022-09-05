OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Sept. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman beats Kingman Academy 30-6 in high school football game

Kingman built a 22-0 lead at the half and held on for a 30-6 win over crosstown-rival Kingman Academy of Learning on Saturday, Sept. 3. (Adobe image)

Kingman built a 22-0 lead at the half and held on for a 30-6 win over crosstown-rival Kingman Academy of Learning on Saturday, Sept. 3. (Adobe image)

By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: September 5, 2022 5:41 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman remains undefeated at 3-0 in high school football action after building a 22-0 lead at the half and holding on for a 30-6 win over crosstown-rival Kingman Academy of Learning on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by sophomore Seth Baylon, who rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown. Senior tailback Tyler Kerber gained 44 yards on six carries and scored a touchdown, while junior quarterback Gage Taffolla ran for 36 yards and completed three of eight passes for 63 yards and a touchdown, all in the fourth quarter.

Academy made it 22-6 when junior Mason Anderson caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Gauge Short, but Taffolla threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to senior tight-end Jordan Primm to set the final tally.

Kingman built the early lead when Kerber capped a drive with a 16-yard touchdown run. The Bulldogs scored twice in the final 22 seconds when Baylon scored on a 14-yard run, and a 35-yard interception return by Logan Drummond.

Academy is now 1-2 for the season after winning their opener 38-0 at Mountainside. They travel to Phoenix to play Valley Lutheran at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

Kingman, which has outscored its opponents 104-27 this season, will take a week off before hosting Yuma (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.

Notes: The Bulldogs were penalized 12 times for 100 yards, but committed no turnovers. …. Tyler Kerber had a 68-yard punt return for Kingman. … The Bulldogs amassed 249 total yards in the game, including 186 on the ground. … Taffolla scored on three two-point conversion attempts.

(For a full story and photos, see the Wednesday, Sept. 7 Kingman Miner.)

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State