Kingman beats Kingman Academy 30-6 in high school football game

KINGMAN – Kingman remains undefeated at 3-0 in high school football action after building a 22-0 lead at the half and holding on for a 30-6 win over crosstown-rival Kingman Academy of Learning on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by sophomore Seth Baylon, who rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown. Senior tailback Tyler Kerber gained 44 yards on six carries and scored a touchdown, while junior quarterback Gage Taffolla ran for 36 yards and completed three of eight passes for 63 yards and a touchdown, all in the fourth quarter.

Academy made it 22-6 when junior Mason Anderson caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Gauge Short, but Taffolla threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to senior tight-end Jordan Primm to set the final tally.

Kingman built the early lead when Kerber capped a drive with a 16-yard touchdown run. The Bulldogs scored twice in the final 22 seconds when Baylon scored on a 14-yard run, and a 35-yard interception return by Logan Drummond.

Academy is now 1-2 for the season after winning their opener 38-0 at Mountainside. They travel to Phoenix to play Valley Lutheran at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

Kingman, which has outscored its opponents 104-27 this season, will take a week off before hosting Yuma (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.

Notes: The Bulldogs were penalized 12 times for 100 yards, but committed no turnovers. …. Tyler Kerber had a 68-yard punt return for Kingman. … The Bulldogs amassed 249 total yards in the game, including 186 on the ground. … Taffolla scored on three two-point conversion attempts.

(For a full story and photos, see the Wednesday, Sept. 7 Kingman Miner.)