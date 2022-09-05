Storm knocks out power for most residents of an Arizona city

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Crews were scrambling Monday to repair 50 power poles toppled by a wind storm in Bullhead City, resulting in a blackout for most of its 40,000 residents.

Officials in the northwestern Arizona city said a storm packing wind gusts of 60 mph hit around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

There were no reported injuries, but Mohave Electric Cooperative said the pole damage left about 36,000 customers in the dark.

Company officials said crews worked through the night, but more than 21,000 customers still were lacking power by 7 a.m. Monday.

They said it could take until Monday night to repair all of the damaged power distribution poles that run along a transmission provider line that also was knocked down and have electricity fully restored.

Cooling stations with ice and water for residents affected by the power outage in near triple-digit heat have been set up at the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Sunrise Elementary School in Bullhead City, the Mohave Valley Fire Station and the Fort Mohave Mesa Fire Station in Mohave Valley.

Bullhead City is directly across the Colorado River from Laughlin, Nevada and is 97 miles (156 kilometers) south of Las Vegas.