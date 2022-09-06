Briefs | Young girl dies, 3 hurt in off-road vehicle crash

FOREST LAKES - An 8-year-old girl was killed and three other Phoenix-area girls injured in the crash of an off-road vehicle in northern Arizona, authorities said Monday.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said the accident occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday north of Forest Lakes.

First responders from the sheriff’s office, Forest Lakes Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service and Arizona Game and Fish all rushed to the scene.

Authorities said one 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene while a second 8-year-old girl and two 14-year-old girls were airlifted to a Phoenix hospital.

The medical conditions of the three survivors wasn’t immediately available Monday.

The names of the girls haven’t been released and authorities said the cause of the fatal crash was under investigation.

Man hits Phoenix airport parking garage wall, dies

PHOENIX - Authorities on Monday were trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash in a parking garage at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Phoenix police said a man died Sunday morning when the car he was driving struck a wall on the roof level of the Terminal 4 parking garage.

The crash forced the closure of some lanes on the north side of Terminal 4 for several hours as crews dealt with repairs and the roof level also restricted as police investigated the crash.

Police on Monday identified the driver of the car that crashed as 54-year-old Torrey Reid, but no other information about him was immediately released.

Man accused of killing 4 family members

CASA GRANDE – A man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of four of his family members in the Casa Grande area, authorities said Monday.

Pinal County Sheriff's officials said 21-year-old Richard Wilson was booked into the county’s jail on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder with his bond set at $2.5 million.

They said deputies responded to a frantic 911 call Sunday afternoon and found four people dead inside a home.

Wilson was still at the scene and taken into custody. Authorities said a knife was allegedly used in the killings, but a possible motive wasn’t immediately known.

It was unclear Sunday if Wilson has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Sheriff's officials said the victims have been identified as 47-year-old Richard Wilson, the suspect’s father; 50-year-old Ellen Otterman, the suspect’s mother; 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, the suspect’s sister; and 5-year-old Renaya White, the suspect’s niece.

In a statement Monday, county Sheriff Mark Lamb called it “a terrible tragedy” and said “this act of depraved violence will have long lasting effects on all those who knew this family.”