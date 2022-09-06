OFFERS
Tue, Sept. 06
The City of Kingman issued 18 building permits in the week ending Sept. 1

Originally Published: September 6, 2022 5:33 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, September 6, 2022 6:08 PM

The City of Kingman issued these building permits in the week ending Sept. 1:

– DARCor & Associates, Inc: 3700 Andy Devine Ave. E., Kingman; electric; $0

– DARcor & Associates, Inc: 2730 Andy Devine Ave. E., Kingman; electric; $0

– DARcor & Associates, Inc: 3700 Andy Devine Ave., E., Kingman; electric; $0

– Icon Power: 3704 Richie Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 1740 Detroit Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Havasu Solar: 3335 N. Diamond St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 2623 Louise Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 2131 Gene Autry Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Capalby, Rick: 209 E. Walnut, Kingman; electric; $137.36

– Our World Energy: 3870 Heritage Lane, Kingman; electric; $128

– Havasu Solar: 3098 Amanda Circle, Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Homes Inc.: 3254 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,053.02

– Angle Homes, Inc: 2165 Comanche Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $6,462.49

– Angle Homes Inc.: 2166 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $8,882.37

– Innovative S & L: 3368 Laramie Ave., Kingman; pool; $1,293.19

– Prince Pools: 2118 Pawnee Drive, Kingman; pool; $795.55

– Prince Pools: 3602 Oak Cliffs Ave., Kingman; pool; $728.89

– Cavalier Construction Co.: 3956 Raymond Ave., Kingman; remodel; $38.78

– Discount Signs Creative LLC: 1915 Stockton Hill Road; Kingman; freestanding; $229.76

Mohave County issued these building permits in the week ending Aug. 26:

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: 2285 E. Hulet Ave., Mohave Valley; n50 gallon electric water heater

– One Hour Air: 7627 E. Oxbow Drive, Kingman; HVAC replacement

– One Hour Air: 2265 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; HVAC replacement

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocation

– Williams, George & Crystal: 3725 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; gas line repair

– Harley, Janet: 5540 N. Davis Road, Golden Valley; electrical for 100 amp pole/panel

– Rhino Construction and Development, LLC: 1830 E. Plantation Road, Mohave Valley; power pole replacement 200 amps

– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC dba Mohave Shadez: Kingman; space 12- (2) attached awnings - 8 X 14 and 11 X 24

– Tri R Construction: Fort Mohave; demo ext 32’X21’ building

– Sam Nichols Electrical Inc: 4221 E. Wagon Wheel Drive, Lake Havasu City; elec repair, 200 amp

– One Hour Air: 4260 N. Pinal St., Kingman; HVAC install

– H & H Development: 2785 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; re-roof ext commercial building 24’ X 36’ 1 layer

State