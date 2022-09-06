Dove season a bust for a lot of local hunters

Last week in this column I predicted that the opening weekend of dove season for hunters in the Kingman area might have some trouble due to all of the monsoon storms we were getting. For me and some other sportsmen I know, that prediction unfortunately was right on.

I noted that in the past when there was a lot of rain in the weeks before the dove season opened that many of the doves in this area seemed to move south.

I know that some local hunters were able to get limits of 15 birds on opening day, but for the majority I heard from, or saw posts on social media, it was tough out there.

Opening morning saw John Schmidt, Joe Herrero and I at a spot John and I had scouted the week before opening day. I never did see any birds there, but I figured it was because I wasn’t there at the right time of the day.

John, on the other hand, said he saw a number of doves using the water we were going to be at, so that’s where we decided to hunt opening day.

The hunt did not open well. I found out that Joe, who had never been on a dove hunt before, had brought a shotgun that didn’t have a plug in the magazine to restrict the number of shells it could hold. Federal regulations require than no more than two shells can be loaded in the magazine of any pump or semi-automatic shotgun when hunting migratory birds such as doves or waterfowl.

So, I attempted, with virtually no tools, to make a plug that I could put in the shotgun to make it legal. It took a while, but I made it work.

Then I discovered I had a real problem. I had recently purchased a large amount of reloaded 12 ga. and 20 ga. shotgun shells from a sportsman who was moving back East. A lot of shells were in bulk containers, but some were also in factory boxes.

I had decided to use my 20 ga. Browning Citori shotgun for this hunt, so I grabbed three boxes of 20 gauge shells in boxes for the two-day hunt.

But to my surprise, when I opened a box there were 12 ga. shells in it, not the 20 ga. shells that I needed.

Fortunately, Schmidt had brought along an extra 12 ga. shotgun, so I used that gun that I had never shot before.

As it turned out, the action wasn’t much to talk about. John and Joe both bagged seven birds, or roughly half of the daily limit, while I fired just three shots and never touched a feather.

That afternoon I decided to try a water in the foothills of the Hualapais about five miles from my home in Rancho Santa Fe.

I set up my decoy spread and sat and watched. A few birds did come in and I got 8 shots with my 20 ga.

I knocked down five birds, but only recovered three due to the high grass and brush that was growing all around this water.

The next morning John and Joe came with me as we once again tried this spot. Unfortunately, this too was a bust.

I never fired. Joe fired once and got the bird, while John put two birds on ice.

The only thing I accomplished that morning was I cleaned out all of the thick, gooey moss that had accumulated in the water of the drinker. The moss was wrapped around the float valve, and it covered the top of the water, causing the cattle to push the moss out in order to drink some cool, spring water.

With that, my dove season has ended. The hunt is over on Sept. 15, but I doubt I’ll go out again.

Again, I know a few local hunters did find some birds, but most agreed that this year’s opening weekend of the dove hunt in and around Kingman was a bust.