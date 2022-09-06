OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Sept. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

High heat, then cooling

There will be an excessive heat warning in place in the Kingman area until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7. (Miner file photo)

There will be an excessive heat warning in place in the Kingman area until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 6, 2022 5:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – With fall looming, the Kingman area will start off the week with high temperatures that slowly drop over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas, an excessive heat warning is in effect throughout the Kingman area until Wednesday evening. The high for Wednesday, Sept. 7 is expected to be 94 degrees; then 93 on Thursday and 86 on Friday with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

On Saturday, Sept. 10 the high will be around 79 degrees with a chance of thunderstorms.

Weekend storms brought power outages to tens of thousands of county residents.

While the majority of power is restored, several hundred households at estimated to be without power until this weekend. Cooling stations have been installed in Fort Mohave, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State