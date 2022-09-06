High heat, then cooling

KINGMAN – With fall looming, the Kingman area will start off the week with high temperatures that slowly drop over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas, an excessive heat warning is in effect throughout the Kingman area until Wednesday evening. The high for Wednesday, Sept. 7 is expected to be 94 degrees; then 93 on Thursday and 86 on Friday with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

On Saturday, Sept. 10 the high will be around 79 degrees with a chance of thunderstorms.

Weekend storms brought power outages to tens of thousands of county residents.

While the majority of power is restored, several hundred households at estimated to be without power until this weekend. Cooling stations have been installed in Fort Mohave, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.