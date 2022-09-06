Horoscopes | Sept. 7, 2022

Birthdays: Evan Rachel Wood, 35; Shannon Elizabeth, 49; Toby Jones, 56; Michael Emerson, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your hard work will pay off, and what you gain in the process will motivate you to keep moving forward. The confidence you earn and the backing of influential people will lead to better days ahead.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put time and effort into fact-finding and assessing situations. Don’t let your emotions interfere with doing what’s right and best for you.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your eye on the target, and you’ll reach your destination on time and with a healthy attitude. Don’t be shy; recognize your strengths and accept credit where credit is due.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Offer suggestions and physical assistance, but don’t pay for someone else’s mistake. Protect your home, family and position.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put more emphasis on finding the truth and taking care of anything that may stand between you and whatever you want to pursue. Listen to what’s being said and offered, and mastermind a way to use this information to your advantage.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Have a plan in place. High energy coupled with intuition and getting along well with others will get you where you want to go.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Share with someone you look up to, and the input you receive will enrich your vision. Do what’s best for you.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do what you must, then move on to something more pleasurable. Rewarding yourself will give you the boost you need to trust and believe in yourself and what you want to pursue.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider what’s possible, and apply your skills to meet the demands you encounter. Enthusiasm and high energy will help you set the pace and standard for others to follow.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t give up. Live within your means, and promise only what you can deliver.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your energy into something that will make you feel good about who you are and how you live. Monitor your spending and search for bargains.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Sort through your thoughts and feelings before you share them with others. It’s essential to understand what’s possible before you make promises.