Lee Williams High School chess team wins
Originally Published: September 6, 2022 5:47 p.m.
WHITE RIVER – The Lee Williams High School chess team took first place at its first tournament of the season in Region I at Alchesay High School in White River on Aug. 26-27.
The Volunteers went 4-1 beating Northland Prep (Flagstaff), Tuba City and Alchesay.
Jacob West won four of five games and Best Board #3 medal. Noah Harshberger won four of five, Alex Green won three-and-one-half of five, Maximus Haflich won three of five and Yug Patel won two of five.
