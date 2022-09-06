Lee Williams High School chess team wins

WHITE RIVER – The Lee Williams High School chess team took first place at its first tournament of the season in Region I at Alchesay High School in White River on Aug. 26-27.

The Volunteers went 4-1 beating Northland Prep (Flagstaff), Tuba City and Alchesay.

Jacob West won four of five games and Best Board #3 medal. Noah Harshberger won four of five, Alex Green won three-and-one-half of five, Maximus Haflich won three of five and Yug Patel won two of five.

