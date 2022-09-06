OFFERS
Tue, Sept. 06
Lee Williams High School chess team wins

The Lee Williams chess team won the tournament at Alchesay High School. From left are Coach Brian Green, Noah Harshberger, Yug Patel, Maximus Haflich, Alex Green and Jacob West. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 6, 2022 5:47 p.m.

WHITE RIVER – The Lee Williams High School chess team took first place at its first tournament of the season in Region I at Alchesay High School in White River on Aug. 26-27.

The Volunteers went 4-1 beating Northland Prep (Flagstaff), Tuba City and Alchesay.

Jacob West won four of five games and Best Board #3 medal. Noah Harshberger won four of five, Alex Green won three-and-one-half of five, Maximus Haflich won three of five and Yug Patel won two of five.

