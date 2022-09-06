Mohave County Fair: Mohave County ready for fair after months of preparation

The Mohave County Fair is just a week away, and will be led by county officials for the first time in 35 years. And, according to Parks Director Kristin Zimmerman, the county is ready.

The Mohave County Parks Division has coordinated efforts since early this year to repair and renovate the county’s fairgrounds in Kingman, which had fallen into disrepair during its three decades of management by the Mohave County Fairgrounds Association. And although those renovations remain ongoing, Zimmerman says the fairgrounds is ready for an outing later this month similar to the county fairs of previous years.

“We are ready and excited for the 2022 Mohave County Fair,” Zimmerman said Friday. “Staff have been working for six months to ensure the fair will be a tremendous success. We have a lot of entertainment scheduled, numerous food vendors, and of course we will have amazing 4-H animals and projects.”

According to Zimmerman, upgrades and improvements to the facility will continue into the future. At this year’s fair, she says guests will likely notice improved bathrooms throughout the fairgrounds, as well as a new office building, and the absence of several older structures that have since been removed.

“Our goal for this year’s fair is to provide a fair that’s safe, good value and lots of fun,” Zimmerman said. “We are able to accomplish this through the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Mohave County Park Police, who are providing security for the event. There will be lots of entertainment throughout the course of the event and a lot of free activities.”

Renovations to the fairgrounds are expected to follow a five-year budgetary plan. According to county records, revenue from this year’s fair is projected to be about $146,500, while expenses are estimated to be about $254,400, with the facility operating at a net loss.

Last year, total expenses for the fairgrounds’ renovation and restoration were projected to be about $1.7 million through the end of 2023.

And although a committee of stakeholders appeared to believe as of July that the facility didn’t meet the county’s current or future needs, ongoing renovations at the current fairgrounds may continue to be necessary.

Mohave County Supervisors considered an alternative location earlier this year to the continued use of the existing fairgrounds, as county officials set aside $2.5 million to acquire and possibly develop land in the vicinity of Golden Valley for a new fairgrounds. That funding was cut from the county’s 2023 budget, however, as rising gas prices and inflation created uncertainty about the county’s economic future last month.

But according to Zimmerman, all of the work and expense at the existing fairgrounds in Kingman will ultimately be worth it. The fairgrounds is expected to become a revenue-positive investment by the county by 2025.