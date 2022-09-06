OFFERS
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office looks to load up on weapons

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office hopes to replenish its arsenal. (Miner file photo)

Brandon Messick, For the Miner
Originally Published: September 6, 2022 5:35 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, September 6, 2022 6:08 PM

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is planning to restock its arsenal of lethal and less-than-lethal weapons this year, under a renewed contract with a Prescott-based company.

The 2.5-year contract would continue a cooperative contract through the Arizona Department of Administration with Prescott-based ProForce Law Enforcement. The contract would allow for the purchase of $500,000 to $1 million in new weapons and firearms accessories for county law enforcement.

Under the agreement, law enforcement equipment will be sold to the county at market value, on an as-needed basis, in accordance with budgeted funds for each fiscal year.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to approve the contract, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman. As part of the board’s Consent Agenda, the contract may be approved without discussion.

