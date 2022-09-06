Mohave County Sheriff’s office sees busy weekend on water

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office saw a busy holiday weekend on waterways.

According to an MCSO press release, waterways deputies contacted 193 boaters, issued 95 warnings, and 49 citations, made 22 arrests for reckless operation of a watercraft and arrested two adults for operating under the influence.

Deputies assisted 14 boaters for various reasons, and investigated four non-injury boat crashes and two injury boat crashes. Deputies responded to seven medical calls on the waterways with onboard River Medical Paramedics who treated several patients.

On Sunday, Sept. 4 Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Waterway deputies, paramedics and rescue divers responded to several water rescues during a large storm. This storm caused large waves that were upwards of six feet tall that occurred in multiple areas of Lake Havasu.

Multiple boaters in distress were pulled from the water, assisted by stranded watercraft, and brought to a safe harbor. Deputies also responded to three sunken boat calls due to the storm.

Deputies responded to assist the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on a call of a capsized pontoon with multiple subjects missing in the water in the North Basin of Lake Havasu near the California shore line. Deputies and rescue divers immediately entered the water after they were advised that a victim was trapped under the watercraft. An MCSO rescue diver was able to get under the watercraft after several deputies and others on the scene lifted the boat.

This incident is being investigated by The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Marine Enforcement Unit.

According to the San Bernardino sheriff’s office a 17-year-old girl who was pulled from the capsized boat was pronounced dead at Phoenix Children’s Hospital at 7:17 p.m. Sunday.