Mohave County Supervisors approve workforce housing study

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved conducting a Housing Study and Needs Assessment with the hope of addressing the county’s housing crisis by honing in on specific needs.

Despite arguments for and against the study, the supervisors approved the item on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The study will identify existing and future housing within the community and strategies to ensure housing opportunities for as many community members as possible.

Community Services Director Michael Smith said the study can provide detailed needs to combat the housing issues. For example, the number of housing units can be provided along with what type of housing, such as apartments, condos or houses. The Mohave County Housing Study and Needs Assessment, to be compiled by the Washington state-based FCS group, will cost $144,630.

“This particular study will give us those units and will really help us figure out where we’re at as a county and what those needs are,” Smith said.

When applying for grants, Smith said having this information available will give the county a better chance at receiving grants since the information may be requested, particularly for low-income populations. With other communities competing for grants and developers, Smith argued the study will be a tool the county can use.

“It will really hone in and help the developers coming to Mohave County ... ,” Smith said.

A request for proposals was sent to 24 potential assessment companies and the county received one sealed proposal, from FCS Group, in late July. The proposed housing needs assessment will be the first of its kind in 15 years for Mohave County.

While information from the study is not required for a grant application, Smith stressed it is useful information that can provide more details about the area. Supervisor Chairman Ron Gould of District 5 argued the study would be highlighting an issue already known and shouldn’t “fall on the back of a taxpayer.”

“I don’t think the taxpayers should pay $145,000 determining a problem we already know that we have,” Gould said.

Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 was concerned about “bloat” due to the amount of geographical space the study would focus on instead of cities. He also said he didn’t want the study to be redundant with the housing study being done in Lake Havasu City.

The reason the study is needed, according to Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3, is that examples of a housing crisis shouldn’t be through word of mouth, it should be through documentation. In order to construct affordable housing options for the workforce, Johnson said a study can help support the fact that the county lacks housing by giving concrete examples.

Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 said that whether people agree with it or not, there’s money available for housing, developers and vulnerable people. For example, in Flagstaff hotels are being converted to help homeless communities. However, Mohave County does not have the tools to find similar solutions.

“We do have a need, and I think this (housing study) is something that we wish we didn’t have to (do) but it’s gonna make things easier,” Angius said.



When looking at the residential and commercial growth in the county, supervisors discussed that housing is a need. Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 said the study is a step to address housing the workforce.

“If we don’t have housing available to get these companies to come here it’s kind of a vicious circle,” Bishop said. “We can’t have one without the other.”