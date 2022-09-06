OFFERS
Obituary | Thomas M. Steinberger

Thomas M. Steinberger

Thomas M. Steinberger

Originally Published: September 6, 2022 6:04 p.m.

Thomas Steinberger, 67, our beloved husband and dad, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Tommy was born in San Jose, California, on March 17, 1955, to Joe and Jessie Steinberger. He and his family moved to Kingman, Arizona, in 1964. Tommy attended Kingman schools. He played several musical instruments and was artistic. Tom loved to learn. He was especially interested in history.

Tom was a plumber, cowboy, heavy equipment operator, UPS driver, deputy sheriff, and his final career was working for ADOT as the Supervisor of the Kingman Org. Tom was a 30-year member of the Kingman Moose Lodge. He loved to hunt and fish. Tom enjoyed gambling (almost always winning) at Laughlin.

Tommy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Terry, and his son, Todd. He is also survived by his sister, Ginger Hickle (Bob); his brothers, Tim Steinberger (Donna), and Dennis Hammons; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Fancher. Tom also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and cousins. He is preceded by both his parents, Joe and Jessie, and two brothers, Bobby and Larry.

Tom strived to be a good Christian and a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He will always be loved and never forgotten.

Currently services are pending.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.

