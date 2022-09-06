Walmart cuts remodel ribbon in Kingman

KINGMAN – Walmart cut the ribbon at its newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 3396 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman.

Walmart wrote in a news release that the project is partially complete, with additional upgrades continuing through October.

To celebrate, the store hosted a grand reopening celebration on Friday, Aug. 26.

The celebration include giveaways, local vendors including Coca Cola, Monster, BodyArmor, Arizona Lottery and Pepsi; a local singer singing the national anthem and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with City Manager Ron Foggin, City Clerk Annie Meredith, City Council Members, the Kingman Chamber of Commerce, Store Manager Casey Day and Walmart associates.

The store remodel includes several department transformations and the expansion of innovations that will help customers save time.

“We are excited for Kingman customers to visit our newly remodeled Supercenter,” Walmart store manager Casey Day said in the news release. “Walmart is continuously investing in upgrades to the stores to make shopping easier and these improvements will not only offer a fresh, new look, but also help customers save time and money.”

Customers will notice the following store improvements:

– New area to facilitate online delivery and pickup.

– Expanded parking for online delivery and pickup.

– New flooring.

– New in-store Swipe Up signage.

– Newly added Tire Lube Express, Paint and Sporting Goods service counters.

Walmart will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by giving them the option to shop when, where, and how they want, including the pickup option for items purchased online, delivery, express delivery and Walmart Pay, a touch-free way to pay.

To take advantage of Walmart’s new shopping features, customers can download the Walmart app through Apple Store or Google Play.

Walmart has 124 retail units and 37,042 workers in Arizona, and supports another 31,633 Arizona supplier jobs.

In FY21, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $26 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Arizona.