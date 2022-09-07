OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Sept. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

4th in-custody death reported at Mohave County jail since May

An inmate reportedly committed suicide on Monday, Sept. 5 at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility, pictured here, in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

An inmate reportedly committed suicide on Monday, Sept. 5 at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility, pictured here, in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 7, 2022 9:02 a.m.

KINGMAN - The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has reported the fourth in-custody death of an inmate since May.

According to an MCSO news release, on Monday, Sept. 5 around 11 p.m., the inmate, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced deceased at the facility by medical personnel. The death has been reported as a suicide.

The inmate was booked into the facility on Saturday, Sept. 3, and was alone in a single cell used for quarantine. According to law enforcement, the inmate was found inside the cell with bedding tied around the neck.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but unsuccessful. The name of the inmate is being withheld pending next of kin notification, MCSO said.

Related Stories

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State