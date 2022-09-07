4th in-custody death reported at Mohave County jail since May

KINGMAN - The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has reported the fourth in-custody death of an inmate since May.

According to an MCSO news release, on Monday, Sept. 5 around 11 p.m., the inmate, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced deceased at the facility by medical personnel. The death has been reported as a suicide.

The inmate was booked into the facility on Saturday, Sept. 3, and was alone in a single cell used for quarantine. According to law enforcement, the inmate was found inside the cell with bedding tied around the neck.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but unsuccessful. The name of the inmate is being withheld pending next of kin notification, MCSO said.

Related Stories