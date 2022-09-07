OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Sept. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona woman dies on backpacking trip in the Grand Canyon

Authorities say an Arizona woman has died while backpacking in Grand Canyon National Park. (Photo by Roland Arhelger, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3Ib5qCC)

Authorities say an Arizona woman has died while backpacking in Grand Canyon National Park. (Photo by Roland Arhelger, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3Ib5qCC)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 7, 2022 9:09 a.m.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. - An Arizona woman has died while backpacking in Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Tuesday.

Park officials said 59-year-old Delphine Martinez of Window Rock was found dead Sunday along the Thunder River Trail about one mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River.

They said Martinez was on a multi-day backpacking trip.

Hiking down the Thunder River Trail on Sunday in triple-digit heat, she reportedly became disoriented and later unconscious.

Trip members attempted resuscitation efforts without success.

An investigation into the death is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State