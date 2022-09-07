Custody death connected to suspect in weekend homicide

KINGMAN - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified Justin James Jarvy, 33 of Yucca, as the deceased individual in the in-custody death that occurred Monday, Sept. 5.



At approximately 11 p.m., the inmate as was found inside his cell with bedding tied around his neck. According to an MCSO press release, life-saving measures were attempted by staff inside the cell but were unsuccessful.

Jarvy was booked into the facility on Saturday, Sept. 3 by detectives for charges of second-degree murder after a homicide investigation that occurred that same day. According to a previous MCSO news release, the deceased body of Michelle Bock-Caswell, 32, was found after law enforcement was called regarding a domestic violence report.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death. This investigation is ongoing.

