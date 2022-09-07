OFFERS
Tiafoe tries to follow up Nadal upset by winning US Open QF

American Frances Tiafoe, after upsetting Rafael Nadal, plays his semi-final match on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing, New York. (Photo by Carine06, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3x5LQDT)

American Frances Tiafoe, after upsetting Rafael Nadal, plays his semi-final match on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing, New York. (Photo by Carine06, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3x5LQDT)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 7, 2022 9:11 a.m.

NEW YORK - LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

Frances Tiafoe returns to the court at the U.S. Open for the first time since he upset Rafael Nadal and will be trying to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal. Tiafoe takes on No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev. The 24-year-old Tiafoe ended Nadal’s 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam events and is the youngest American man to get this far at the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick in 2006. It’s going to be a U.S. Open quarterfinal matchup of two rising stars when No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz, a 19-year-old from Spain, plays No. 11 Jannik Sinner, a 21-year-old from Italy. Sinner beat Alcaraz in four sets when they played this year at Wimbledon. Alcaraz can end the U.S. Open ranked No. 1 . The top-ranked woman, two-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek, takes on No. 8 Jessica Pegula. No. 6 seed Aryna Sabalenka plays No. 22 Karolina Pliskova.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Chance of rain. High of 73 degrees Fahrenheit (25 Celsius).

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Women's quarterfinals: No. 5 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia beat Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (4); No. 17 Caroline Garcia of France beat No. 12 Coco Gauff of America 6-3, 6-4.

Men's quarterfinals: No. 5 Casper Ruud of Norway beat No. 13 Matteo Berrettini of Italy, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (4); No. 27 Karen Khachanov beat No. 23 Nick Kyrgios 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4,

STAT OF THE DAY

Zero — The number of past U.S. Open champions who reached the women's or men's quarterfinals.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It's true that I lost in the final, but I knew that I had it in me that I can win a Grand Slam.” — Ons Jabeur, on the self-belief she took away after being the runner-up at Wimbledon in July.

