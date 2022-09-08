OFFERS
Academy shuts down Kingman

Sophomore Victoria Chapman of Kingman Academy of Learning goes up for a block while teammates Kimber Privetts (14) and Brenda Mcgrew (18) look on during the Lady Tigers 3-0 high school volleyball win over Kingman High School. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: September 8, 2022 2:51 p.m.

KINGMAN – The beat goes on for the Kingman Academy volleyball team, which hasn’t lost a set all season.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6 Class 3A Kingman was the victim, of a vicious Lady Tiger serving attack in a 3-0 loss. The set scores were 25-6, 25-10, 25-4.

Academy, a Class 2A program, remained unbeaten on the season at 3-0, and is seeking a third straight playoff berth this season, a streak accomplished with the same core group of players.

While long volleys were a rarity, service aces by the Lady Volunteers were abundant.

“I think our serving game made the difference,” said Lady Tigers coach Annette McCord, who counts six seniors on her 10-player roster.

Senior Anika Larsen put the rout in motion, serving first and helping build an 8-0 Academy lead, and Brenna McGrew had four kills as Academy won the first set.

Kingman played better in the second set, scoring three straight at one point to close the gap to 19-8.

Academy owned the final set. Senior Samantha Ogborn led a 10-0 Academy run while serving that put the match away, giving the visitors a 15-1 lead.

“I have a really good, experienced team, and they play very well together,” McCord said.

The Lady Tigers will get tested in the upcoming weeks, playing two tournaments and two games on the road in a row.

