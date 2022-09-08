OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Sept. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Flood watch in effect through Saturday for Kingman area

Water is shown rushing through a normally dry wash near Kingman during the 2022 monsoon season. Rains from Hurricane Kay in the Pacific ocean could cause flooding in Mohave County, according to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas. (Miner file photo)

Water is shown rushing through a normally dry wash near Kingman during the 2022 monsoon season. Rains from Hurricane Kay in the Pacific ocean could cause flooding in Mohave County, according to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 8, 2022 4:34 p.m.

KINGMAN – The good news is, the heat wave is over. The bad news is heavy rains may return to the Kingman area this weekend, with a flood watch in effect from 3 p.m. Friday until midnight on Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas tropical moisture from the outer rain bands of Hurricane Kay in the Pacific will move into the area on Friday, with a chance of heavy rain and flash flooding.

“Excessive runoff from multiple rounds of heavy rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” NWS wrote in the warning.

In the Kingman forecast, the NWS says there’s 10% chance of rain Friday afternoon, a 50% chance Friday night, a 70% chance during the day on Saturday, and a 30% chance on Saturday night before midnight.

A slight chance of thunderstorms or showers will remain through the end of the forecast period on Wednesday.

Temperatures, after hovering near 100 degrees or above for weeks, will fall dramatically. The forecast highs are 87 on Friday, 80 on Saturday and 88 on Sunday. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-60s.

Heavy winds could accompany the storm on Friday, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State