Flood watch in effect through Saturday for Kingman area

KINGMAN – The good news is, the heat wave is over. The bad news is heavy rains may return to the Kingman area this weekend, with a flood watch in effect from 3 p.m. Friday until midnight on Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas tropical moisture from the outer rain bands of Hurricane Kay in the Pacific will move into the area on Friday, with a chance of heavy rain and flash flooding.

“Excessive runoff from multiple rounds of heavy rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” NWS wrote in the warning.

In the Kingman forecast, the NWS says there’s 10% chance of rain Friday afternoon, a 50% chance Friday night, a 70% chance during the day on Saturday, and a 30% chance on Saturday night before midnight.

A slight chance of thunderstorms or showers will remain through the end of the forecast period on Wednesday.

Temperatures, after hovering near 100 degrees or above for weeks, will fall dramatically. The forecast highs are 87 on Friday, 80 on Saturday and 88 on Sunday. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-60s.

Heavy winds could accompany the storm on Friday, with gusts as high as 25 mph.