Horoscopes | Sept. 8, 2022

Birthdays: Gaten Matarazzo, 20; Dianne Doan, 32; David Arquette, 51; Neko Case, 52.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A vivid imagination will help you turn something ordinary into something extraordinary. Stop dreaming and start doing, and everything will fall into place. Make changes because you want to, not because of what someone else is doing or asking of you. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be patient and open-minded, and rely on your experience to help you make good decisions. A last-minute change of plans will offer insight into the people you are dealing with and help you recognize what you must do to compensate. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a passionate approach to whatever you decide to do; you will stand out and make a difference in the outcome. Be open, and you'll find out where others stand and who will be an asset or a liability. Preparation is encouraged. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be open to learning. Less talk and more paying attention to what others do and say will pay off. Look for opportunities that require your skills and qualifications, and you'll find an opening that will add to your resume. Choose peace over discord. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Check out all your options and pick up as much information as possible. Ask questions and test drive ideas before you agree to anything that will require your time, effort or cash. Wise decisions begin with discipline, knowledge and good connections. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be ready to adjust as you move forward. Stay on top of what everyone is doing and make positive suggestions for whatever transition is necessary. Be a good listener and leader and people will want to follow. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll learn plenty if you participate. Taking part in activities or educational pursuits that open your mind to a host of new ideas will help you expand your interests and skills. A proposal looks inviting and a partnership promising. 5 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take nothing for granted. Step up and do your part. Don't fear being a leader or facing controversy or competition. Trust in who you are and what you know you can do, and carry on without delay. Romance and personal growth are favored. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may be tired and bored of routine, but don't head in a new direction for the wrong reason. You can expand your knowledge and interests without giving up your security. Know what to keep and what to discard. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Protect your assets, take care of your liabilities and detach yourself from things you no longer need or use. Simplify your life, and you'll learn to relax and enjoy what life offers. Make self-improvement and romance priorities. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pursue something that will improve your life. Fixing up your space to accommodate your long-term plans will help build enthusiasm and the momentum required to turn your dreams into reality. Speak your mind and forge into the future with passion. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't let anger take over. If you don't control your emotions, you will jeopardize your chance to advance. Consider the changes around you and look for a way to make what's happening work in your favor. 3 stars