Horoscopes | Sept. 9, 2022

Birthdays: Michelle Williams, 42; Eric Stonestreet, 51; Adam Sandler, 56; Hugh Grant, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Weigh the pros and cons, and don’t be afraid to do your own thing if it will get you closer to your goal. Think big, but keep your plans simple and attainable.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change may not be wanted initially, but there will be benefits that ease your misgivings. Follow your heart, trust your intuition and do your very best.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put more energy behind the things you love to do and the people you care about most. Avoid clashes with people who don’t share your beliefs, and stay away from protests and situations that can cause physical or emotional setbacks.





CANCER (June 21-July 22): Learn through observation; you’ll gain leverage when you negotiate or barter. Trust in yourself and go about your business.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Spending to please others won’t buy love or anything else you hope to gain. Share information about what you are trying to achieve, and you’ll be surprised who contributes.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take the path that keeps you out of trouble and heading in a direction that shows promise. Channel your energy into precision, detail and finishing what you start.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Ask questions, and someone will disclose information that will eliminate uncertainty and bring you peace of mind. Look at the possibilities and know the risks.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pay attention to how you present what you want to offer. Show compassion and understanding, and you’ll get the help you require.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t play games or get involved with people who use emotional tactics to take advantage of others. Sticking to what and who you know will make it easier to read a room and figure out what to do next.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to let anyone talk you into taking on too much too quickly. Baby steps will lead to long-term profits.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Change what isn’t working and leave everything else in place. Refuse to let your emotions stand between you and what you want.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Let your actions speak for you. A show of affection will help break down barriers that stand between you and something you want.