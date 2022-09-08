OFFERS
Inaugural Kingman Tomato Quest scheduled

Mohave County Master Gardeners will host the first annual Tomato Quest to help gardeners learn what tomatoes best suit the local climate on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Cecil Davis Park in Kingman. (Photo by Luigi Chiesa, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3eqiMjW)

Originally Published: September 8, 2022 2:47 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Master Gardeners will host the first annual Tomato Quest to help gardeners learn what tomatoes best suit the local climate.

According to a news release from organizers, master gardeners will share which tomato types grow best in the Mojave Desert. The event is free and open to the public and will be hosted at Cecil Davis Park, 601 Southern Ave. in Kingman from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

There will be contests for Best Overall Tomato; Tastiest Tomato and People’s Choice Tomato. There will be games, free tomato seeds and information provided by local organizations and farmers' markets.

The Dig It Community Garden, located adjacent to the park, will join the event with an open house from noon to 4 p.m. They will offer garden tours, information booths, crafts and more. Starbucks will also present a special award to the Community Gardens that day.

The contest judges are seeking tomatoes that produce lots of delicious fruit, can take the heat of our summers, and come back strong in the fall. Registration will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 8. No registration is necessary for the People’s Choice contest.

Forms and contest rules can be picked up in advance from the Mohave County Cooperative Extension Office, 101 Beale St. in Kingman.

